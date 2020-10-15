Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wedbush from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $455.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $16.53.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 48,225 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 92,645 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

