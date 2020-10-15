Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

