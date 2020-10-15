Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) Insider Acquires A$183,045.06 in Stock

Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 86,220 shares of Wam Global stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.12 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$183,045.06 ($130,746.47).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 42,484 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.15 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,510.54 ($65,364.67).

On Wednesday, October 7th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 124,879 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.14 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$266,866.42 ($190,618.87).

On Thursday, October 1st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 181,168 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.12 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$383,894.99 ($274,210.71).

On Monday, September 28th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 127,052 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$266,428.04 ($190,305.75).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$2.01.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. This is a positive change from Wam Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.02.

Wam Global Company Profile

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

