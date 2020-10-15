Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Issues Earnings Results

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

NASDAQ WAFD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.46. 3,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,406. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $122,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,447.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,378 shares of company stock valued at $171,336. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAFD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

