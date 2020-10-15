Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

Shares of WCN opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $106.09.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,094.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

