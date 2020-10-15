Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Watford from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Watford from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Watford from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watford currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ WTRE opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. Watford has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $636.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.39 by $5.12. Watford had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $331.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watford will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Watford by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Watford by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Watford by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watford by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Watford by 601.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

