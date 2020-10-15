Wedbush Comments on Apple Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple in a research report issued on Sunday, October 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the iPhone maker will earn $3.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.33. Wedbush currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.75 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apple from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.19 on Tuesday. Apple has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.96.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 765,934 shares of company stock valued at $189,446,897. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,884,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $784,944,000 after buying an additional 5,010,632 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Apple by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,495,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,456,816,000 after buying an additional 4,893,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.