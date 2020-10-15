Wedbush Raises Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $62.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Redfin from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Truist boosted their price target on Redfin from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Redfin from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.12.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 40,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,956. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.89.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $251,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,004.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $844,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,790,445 shares in the company, valued at $75,556,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,864 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 63.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Redfin in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Redfin in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

