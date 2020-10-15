Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weight Watchers International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.80. Weight Watchers International has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $47.19.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.13 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weight Watchers International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Weight Watchers International by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Weight Watchers International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Weight Watchers International by 28.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Weight Watchers International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

