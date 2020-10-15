Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $42.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Hexcel stock opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Hexcel by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 254.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 42.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hexcel by 3.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

