Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Trading Up 4%

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) shares were up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 412% from the average daily volume of 488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19.

About Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF)

Wereldhave invests in dominant full-service centers for everyday life in larger provincial cities in northwest continental Europe. The area surrounding our centres will include at least 100,000 inhabitants within 10 minutes' travel time from the centre. We focus on shopping centres that strike a balance between convenience and shopping experience.

