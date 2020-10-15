Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westrock (NYSE:WRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Westrock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Westrock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $38.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01. Westrock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westrock will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,005,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Westrock by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,194 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,588,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Westrock by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,069,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Westrock by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

