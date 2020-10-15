Whitbread (LON:WTB) Shares Gap Down to $2,245.00

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2,245.00, but opened at $2,163.00. Whitbread shares last traded at $2,124.00, with a volume of 262,281 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on WTB. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,815 ($36.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,134.72 ($40.96).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,304.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,477.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.04.

In other news, insider Louise Smalley sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,328 ($30.42), for a total transaction of £40,553.76 ($52,983.75).

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

