William Blair Comments on LPL Financial Holdings Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.55.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in LPL Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 249,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,097,000 after acquiring an additional 49,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 14,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $1,258,198.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,182,744.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,577 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

