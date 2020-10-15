Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Downgraded by Investec to “Hold”

Investec lowered shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of WIT opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wipro has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Wipro by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

