WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WNS (NYSE:WNS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. WNS updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.33-2.48 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.33-2.48 EPS.

NYSE:WNS traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.63. 6,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,925. WNS has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.69.

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research raised their target price on WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

