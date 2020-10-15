XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Down 98.3% in September

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 9.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 26.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 164.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 22.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter.

Get XAI OCTAGON FR/COM alerts:

Shares of XFLT opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from XAI OCTAGON FR/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM Company Profile

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for XAI OCTAGON FR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI OCTAGON FR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.