XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

XBIT opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. XBiotech has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.50 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Queena Han sold 51,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $1,018,675.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sushma Shivaswamy sold 19,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $386,833.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,833.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,841 shares of company stock worth $1,818,869 in the last 90 days. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in XBiotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in XBiotech by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in XBiotech by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,992 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in XBiotech by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in XBiotech by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

