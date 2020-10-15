Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Downgraded by M Partners to Hold

M Partners lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.38.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$5.11 on Wednesday. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$1.45 and a 12-month high of C$5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.59 million and a P/E ratio of -425.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$19.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.1183784 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$411,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,233,000.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

