Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Down 88.5% in September

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the September 15th total of 748,100 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YTEN opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $26.80.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YTEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. National Securities raised Yield10 Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

