Zacks: Analysts Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.07). Bloom Energy posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.93 million.

A number of research firms have commented on BE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NYSE BE opened at $20.73 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63.

In related news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,206,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $146,386,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 488,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $7,821,716.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,894,528 shares of company stock worth $157,207,783 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $10,129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 52.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

