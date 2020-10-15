Zacks: Analysts Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.25. Insulet reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

In other news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,198.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,327 shares of company stock worth $8,399,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth about $17,077,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Insulet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,916,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,145,844,000 after acquiring an additional 231,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,653,000 after acquiring an additional 231,511 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Insulet by 36.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,445,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $902,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,454,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $282,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet stock opened at $247.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.46 and a beta of 0.82. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.39.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

