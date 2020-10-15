Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Pluralsight posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS opened at $18.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.44. Pluralsight has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68.

In related news, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $627,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $145,862.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,702. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

