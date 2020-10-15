Zacks: Brokerages Expect WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. WesBanco posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSBC shares. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $22.96 on Monday. WesBanco has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $39.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other news, CFO Robert H. Young acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Clossin acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $175,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.