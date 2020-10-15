Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Hold

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the coupon company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Groupon is witnessing improvement in business owing to restructuring efforts and coronavirus crisis-induced e-commerce boom. The company is focusing on higher-margin healthy food offerings. Also, it is trying to reduce dependence on goods deals and is shifting focus toward local services market, which is estimated to be more than $1 trillion. Groupon is also forging strategic alliances to expand its business. The company is improving its overall operating efficiency by reducing costs, which is expected to boost profitability going ahead. Although the company’s shares have underperformed on a year-to-date basis, these factors are expected to help it grow in the rest of 2020. However, transition to high margined local services market, lower customer traffic amid coronavirus crisis-led impacts in travel domain is likely to weigh on revenues.”

Get Groupon alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GRPN. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. Groupon has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The coupon company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $2.04. Groupon had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $395.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Groupon by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,224 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,303 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 359,895 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in Groupon by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 2,049,983 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 333,857 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Groupon by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,940,869 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 895,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Groupon by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,858,706 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 508,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.