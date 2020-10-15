Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) to Hold

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

