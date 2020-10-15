Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) to Sell

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th.

Shares of KINS stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 million, a PE ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 million. Analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kingstone Companies news, Director Timothy P. Mcfadden acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $43,805 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KINS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies during the first quarter worth about $201,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,028,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 49,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 261.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

