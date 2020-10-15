Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Sell

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LNDC. BidaskClub cut shares of Landec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Landec in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Landec from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landec in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Landec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $304.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Landec by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,033,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after buying an additional 225,553 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Landec by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Landec by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 75,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Landec by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 44,419 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Landec by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 363,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

