Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) to Hold

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Microbot Medical from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ MBOT opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96. Microbot Medical has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $20.15.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microbot Medical news, Director Yoseph Bornstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $154,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Microbot Medical stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,436 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.99% of Microbot Medical worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

