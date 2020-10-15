Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 309,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 34,213 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 218.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

