Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) to Hold

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Sunday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

OIS opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $17.81.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Oil States International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Oil States International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Oil States International by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

