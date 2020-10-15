Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) to Hold

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $60.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. The business had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Portman Ridge Finance news, CIO Patrick Schafer purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 49,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 36,469 shares of company stock worth $45,407. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 181,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

