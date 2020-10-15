Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Hold

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

PLSE stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $383.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 119.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.