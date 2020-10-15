Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Gold Resource by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

