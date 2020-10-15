Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Hugo Boss from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $5.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

