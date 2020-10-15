Zacks Investment Research Lowers NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NMIH. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on NMI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Shares of NMIH opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. NMI has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.09 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NMI will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 11.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 43,591 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NMI by 56.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NMI by 25.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NMI by 21.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NMI by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

