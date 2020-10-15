Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) to Buy

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aduro Biotech, Inc. is an immunotherapy company. The Company develops technology and vaccines for the treatment of cancer and mesothelin-expressing tumors. Its product pipeline includes CRS-207, ADU-623, ADU-214, ADU-741, CDN and STINGVAX which are in different clinical trial. Aduro Biotech, Inc. is based in BERKELEY, United States. “

KDNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Aduro Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

KDNY opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. Aduro Biotech has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million.

Aduro Biotech Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics Inc develops medicines for kidney diseases. It also develops therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

