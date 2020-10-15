Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online service which includes games, e-commerce, entertainment, healthcare, automotive and other diversified offerings. DeNA Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of DeNA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of DNACF stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.69. DeNA has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

