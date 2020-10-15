Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) to Buy

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. is a real estate company which focused on the acquisition, development, administration and operation of shopping centres and office buildings. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA, formerly known as Alto Palermo SA, is based in Argentina. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of IRCP opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $236.25 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

