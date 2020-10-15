Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Buy

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

NSA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

NSA opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 375.15 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,095,000 after purchasing an additional 779,794 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,701,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,071,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,255,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after buying an additional 283,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,265,000 after buying an additional 128,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 795,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 784 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet.

