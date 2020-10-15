Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to “Buy”

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

NMIH has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on NMI in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Shares of NMIH opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. NMI has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. The business had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NMI will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NMI by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in NMI by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NMI by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NMI by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

