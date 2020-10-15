Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) to “Buy”

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.89 million and a PE ratio of -7.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. Priority Technology has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.94.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Priority Technology will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Passilla purchased 17,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,167.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,224.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $30,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 39,458 shares of company stock valued at $98,011 and have sold 96,711 shares valued at $244,650. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Priority Technology stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 829.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,153 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Priority Technology worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

