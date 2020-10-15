Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) to “Buy”

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $74.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.46.

RPD opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 18,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $1,125,187.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $84,037.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,710 shares of company stock worth $2,199,718. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 53,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,641,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 297,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

