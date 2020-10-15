Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) to “Hold”

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, National Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.68. Super League Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Super League Gaming stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Super League Gaming worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company focuses on capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content across the genre of all things esports. It also features multiple forms of content through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards.

