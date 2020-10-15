ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) PT Raised to $45.00

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s previous close.

ZEAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Get ZEALAND PHARMA/S alerts:

ZEAL stock opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.21.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $32.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 million. ZEALAND PHARMA/S had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 214.31%. On average, research analysts predict that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 22.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.