Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT Raised to $320.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $302.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $284.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.53. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $295.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock worth $10,987,914. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

