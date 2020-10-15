Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) PT Raised to $130.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.81 and a beta of 1.33. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $116.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $504,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,527.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $112,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,637 shares of company stock worth $10,306,643. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

