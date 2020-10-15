Zero Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $339,017.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. Zero has a market capitalization of $778,223.66 and $339,017.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0934 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00596104 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00068445 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00056212 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000717 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,939,326 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.