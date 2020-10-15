Zetacoin Market Cap Tops $64,819.89 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $64,819.89 and $3,254.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,378.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.94 or 0.02293216 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00648893 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010942 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000783 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,621,762 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars.

