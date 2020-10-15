Zilla (ZLA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $458.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a market cap of $150,609.56 and approximately $458.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilla Profile

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. The official website for Zilla is zla.io.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

